JEFFERSON — Volunteers are coming together to make the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure a success.
The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 bicyclists from all over the country — and some from foreign countries — to northeast Ohio for a week of bicycling and sightseeing.
Arlene Rice, of Jefferson, is coordinating the many volunteers needed to make the event a reality.
Bicyclists are expected to arrive in Jefferson on Saturday, June 17 and do a 50-mile loop around the eastern part of Ashtabula County on June 18 and a 58-mile jaunt around the western part of the county on June 19.
Rice is coordinating the volunteers for the three-day time period in Ashtabula County. The group is scheduled to then head west before returning to pick up their cars the following week.
“We have a great community, and many of the volunteer slots have been filled,” Rice said. She said seven out of eight stops are spoken for, but one remains unfilled with several groups considering fulfilling those responsibilities.
“Our Monday lunch stoop at Conneaut Township Park has two churches teamed up to co-host that event, which gives them a strong volunteer base.” Rice said.
She said firehouses, churches and wineries are going to profit rest stops along the way as well.
Kingsville Troop 11 Boy Scouts are scheduled to help carry luggage at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds where the participants will sleep.
Rice said area police departments and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department have been notified. There are 900 people signed up, but people can register until May 21, she said.
“GOBA will be hiring off-duty officers to help navigate busy intersections or other route areas that need safety support,” she said.
A Tuesday morning breakfast at the fairgrounds is the largest need for organizers.
“We still need a group, such as a school booster organization, to manage the Saturday car parking for incoming riders. Riders will be leaving their vehicles for the entire week,” Rice said.
Rice said groups interested in selling snacks on evenings of the rides are also needed. An indoor camping coordinator is needed to make sure sites are marked off with tape.
Volunteers interested in serving four-hour shifts at an information booth are also needed for the three days riders will be in town.
A community-wide event — open to the public — is planned for 6 p.m. June 18 at Giddings Park, Rice said. She said a Motown band will be playing and a pasta dinner will be available for purchase.
“There will also be food trucks and strawberry shortcake available,” she said.
