SAYBROOK — After nearly three weeks of remodeling, Big Lots will open a new Home store Monday at its Saybrook Plaza location.
The new Home store features expanded selections of trendy, stylish and quality home décor and furniture with items costing up to 60 percent less than other retailers, said Lori Wiley, manager.
“We are closed this week, but we will be back open Monday for a soft opening and looking prettier,” she said. “We hope to have our grand opening celebration on Oct. 7.”
Big Lots Home stores offer new products for the entire home, organized by room with stylized vignettes. Many products will be exclusive to Big Lots Home and offered as limited-quantity special buys with items rotating monthly, encouraging shoppers to visit often.
The new store opens just in time to offer new, fall seasonal décor items.
“Our team has built an exciting new shopping experience in Ashtabula, and we can’t wait to share it with the community,” said Greg Smith, Big Lots Pittsburgh district manager. “Our new Ashtabula store features a refreshed layout, design and presentation that will inspire area shoppers to tap into their own personal aesthetic and design their homes with beautiful items at some of the lowest prices available anywhere.”
Exclusive to Big Lots Home locations, new and existing BIG Rewards members will receive special member pricing of 5 percent off every purchase every day at Big Lots Home.
Instead of sales and promotions that come and go, Big Lots Home stores feature low comparable prices on every item, every day, so that BIG Rewards members can shop knowing they received the best price, backed by the Big Lots Pricing Promise.
Shoppers can also take advantage of several delivery options, starting at $59 for total order delivery, up to $99 delivered to the room of your choice plus assembly. Shoppers will also be eligible to receive everyday 24-month extended financing when they use their Big Lots Credit Card.
The Ashtabula Big Lots Home store, 2466 West Prospect Road, will be open daily starting at 9 a.m. Monday. For more information about Big Lots Home, visit biglotshome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.