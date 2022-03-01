ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — After six years, the Big Dog Bounce at Ashtabula Towne Square is expanding to create a larger party area.
The Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the expansion to an area adjacent to the existing play area for children.
Dan Ballard, manager of the entertainment center, has been in business six years and decided it was time to expand. He said there are five new areas for families to hold parties.
The party centers are color coded and the two larger ones can accommodate 30 people and the three smaller areas can house 15, Ballard said.
Ballard said parties usually start with the children getting settled in and playing while adults prepare the party area.
“You have to bring your own food because we have not yet put in a commercial kitchen,” he said.
Ballard said the vision of the business is to continue with the bring your food option even if they put in a commercial kitchen. He said the business hopes to expand by opening new sites as opposed to making this one really large.
A soft opening of the new facility occurred in January, but Ballard said he decided to hold off on the official grand opening because of pandemic issues.
Ballard said the business will now be able to host as many as 10 parties on a Sunday.
Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Greg Church said it is great to have a local option for families to have a party for their children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.