More than 1,000 bicyclists are scheduled to return to the Ashtabula County fairgrounds to collect their cars and drive home with memories from a week touring northeastern Ohio.
The Great Ohio Bike Adventure rolled into town last week and riders from all over the United States — and some from foreign countries — rode through Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga and Portage counties.
The bikers spent a lot of time, and money, checking out the sights and the area businesses early in the week before moving west to other venues.
Some of the bicyclists attended concerts, festivals and connected with village residents during their time in town.
Area churches and civic groups assisted the bikers by working on aid stations and providing meals for the riders.
Many of the riders have been touring with the group for many years but got a chance to see Ashtabula County for the first time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.