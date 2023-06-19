JEFFERSON — Bicyclists from all over the country began exploring Ashtabula County on Sunday morning after they arrived in the village Saturday to prepare for a week-long bike tour of northeastern Ohio.
The Great Ohio Bike Adventure has been touring the state for more than three decades but has come to Ashtabula County for the first time, according to organizers. The operation is based at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Linda Heeter of Edgerton, Wis., 70, said a friend suggested she try the event, so she drove to Jefferson to experience the bike trip. “It is better to see the country by bike than by car,” she said.
Heeter said she liked the quiet, peaceful feel of Jefferson.
Many volunteers are giving their time this week to assist the 1,100 bicyclists scheduled to participate in the week-long event.
Mike Corbitt, an assistant scoutmaster for boy Scout Troop 11, based in Kingsville Township, said the boys were going to help people set up tents, provide manpower to move things and any other way they could assist.
“We are trying to make the event successful for the community,” he said.
Dave Bailey, of Florida, one of about 20 veterans of previous GOBA events, said the group started with the original ride in 1989 and decided to get together to celebrate the trip and again.
Bicyclists were treated to a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning, then started a ride through the western part of Ashtabula County.
“This is my fourth time,” said Mary Holden as she used a cell phone to connect with a riding partner before leaving on the Sunday morning ride. She said the event is a chance to improve her skills and she enjoys meeting new people from all over the country, and even the world.
Holden said she had a chance to enjoy a bit of the village experience on Saturday after registration was complete. “We went to the Strawberry Festival,” she said.
Tom Bilcze, coordinator of the camp for GOBA, said the registration process went well on Saturday. He said registration workers were especially busy from 2 to 4 p.m.
A second ride is planned for Monday morning through the eastern portion of the county before the group leaves for Lake County, Geauga County and Kent. They are then scheduled to pick up their cars on Saturday June 24.
A variety of area non-profit groups are assisting the riders by providing water and snacks at key areas along the way or by serving meals to the hungry bikers.
