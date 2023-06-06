ROCK CREEK — Douglas P. Camp, a Korean Conflict veteran and beloved husband, father and teacher, died Friday. He was 85.
“He was a super, super human being,” said his longtime friend, Robert Schultz. “I’ve known him my entire life. He was a storyteller; he loved to tell a story. His whole family is phenomenal.”
Born in Lenox at Rays Corners in 1938, Camp’s family moved to a farm in Rome Township during World War II, and later settled in Morgan Township. His father was a dairy farmer and school bus driver.
Camp’s brother, David Camp of Rock Creek, said the two liked to hunt, fish and go camping when they were children.
“He was the oldest and our mother always told him to look after all us kids to make sure we didn’t get dirty when we were all dressed up for church and such,” he said. “He was one-of-a-kind and will be missed.”
In 1956, Camp graduated from Rock Creek Local School, entered the Air Force, and served in the Strategic Air Command as a photographer. He was honorably discharged in November 1959.
He later became a charter member of the Rock Creek Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4953, serving as quartermaster for more than 35 years.
“He only recently stepped down due to his failing health,” Schultz said. “He loved that job.”
On July 9, 1960, Camp married his high school sweetheart Norma Jean Scott.
By 1962, Camp enrolled in the newly established Kent State University at Ashtabula, to become an elementary school teacher.
Hired at Rock Creek Elementary School, Camp fulfilled his dream to teach at the school he attended in his youth, according to family and friends.
He taught elementary school for 32 years, David Camp said.
“Doug [Camp] was the kind of teacher every child hoped to have,” said Rock Creek native Jennifer L. Takacs, of Mentor. “He was patient, he wasn’t judgmental about mistakes.”
Star Beacon Editor Ed Puskas was in Camp’s fifth-grade class in the late 1970s.
“If you grew up in Rock Creek and had Mr. Camp as a teacher, you were blessed,” Puskas said. “He was a wonderful teacher and an even better man. I remember the stories. He was a master storyteller. I looked forward to his class every day because it was going to be fun and I was going to learn something.”
Michelle Janson said, “Mr. Camp was my fourth- and fifth-grade teacher and my neighbor growing up on Route 45. He was a wonderful teacher with a caring heart. Learning was fun in his class. If asked who was my favorite teacher, my answer would always be Mr. Camp.”
Cathy Kivimaki worked with Camp at Rock Creek Elementary School.
“He was very helpful to me as a first-year teacher and made me feel very welcome,” she said. “He always had great stories to tell. His students were always engaged and you could tell he cared about every one of them.”
Brenda Headley also taught school with Camp.
“He was a great friend who cared about everyone,” she said. “He loved a good joke. Eating lunch with him was always an educational experience. He loved his community, his country and his family.”
The Camps had three children: Mitchell, Michele and Melissa. They have lived on Route 45 since 1964.
Camp’s daughter, Melissa Camp Hering, said her family is so thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers from the Rock Creek community with her father’s passing.
“It was hard not to love my dad,” she said. “Share his love and kindness with others — that’s what he would want you to do.”
A Christian family, the Camps regularly attended the Church of Christ in Rock Creek, David Camp said.
Camp is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Norma, and his two daughters, Michele and Melissa. His son, Mitchell, died in 1981 at age 18 in a automobile accident.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paine Funeral Home in Orwell.
