JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association is sponsoring a logo contest for Ashtabula County students in grades 5-12, or ACBA members.
Contest information is available on the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association facebook page, https://ashtabulacountybeekeepers.org/events/ or call Karyn French at 440-645-2835.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the creator of the winning logo and the runner-up in grades 5- 8 and 9-12.
The association will put the new logo on T-shirts, brochures, member materials and stationary. ACBA is a non-profit group. Logo submissions will be accepted until March 8, 2023. Send entries to ashtabulacountybeekeepers@gmail.com.
The ACBA was founded by Civil War veterans and members of the farming community in Ashtabula. However, in a mid-summer meeting in 1992, it was established that records with credible witness only go back to the late 1880s. An official date of ACBA existence is Dec. 31, 1889.
The ACBA meets monthly and provides ongoing education and support to seasoned beekeepers, as well of those interested in becoming beekeepers.
Members support area residents with bee swarm removal. Bees are an important part of maintaining pollination for important local crops, gardens and agricultural business.
Beekeepers harvesting local honey provide benefit to the community. Honey is among the most popular and widely used sweetener with enormous health benefits.
Those interested in more information about beekeeping may want to attend the Beginning Beekeeping Class at 1 p.m. March 11 at Giddings Hall, sponsored by the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association.
Topics will include knowing your equipment, installing your bees, hive management and more.
To register call Sharon at 440-576-8818 or e-mail at sjriccio@yahoo.com. Cost is $20 per person.
