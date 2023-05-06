ASHTABULA — A large crowd of business leaders, elected officials and friends celebrated the opening of 440 Lash and Beauty Studio on Saturday on Bridge Street.
Danielle Housel is the owner of the new studio and said she is excited to be working on Bridge Street in her hometown. She said she has worked in a studio in Mentor for the last four years, but wanted to open her own operation back in Ashtabula.
Housel said she does eye lashes, facials, waxing, eye lash lifts and tinting. The Ashtabula Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting to celebrate her opening.
Housel said she has been in the new location about three weeks. She said she loves the building and it only took about a month to get the office ready for work.
"I love Bridge Street and I love Ashtabula," she said of her choice in where to open the business.
Housel said she is certified in eye lash extensions and as an Elleebana lash lift instructor. She said she enjoys helping people look their best selves.
The studio will sell a variety of products, including Green Envy and Elleebana offerings.
Housel got into the business after graduating from Brown Aveda Institute in Advanced Esthetics in 2019.
Housel said she is closed Wednesday and Sunday, but is available by appointment on the other days of the week.The business is located a 1121 Bridge Street and she can be reached at 440-536-2344.
