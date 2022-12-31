CHERRY VALLEY — A black bear was killed on Thursday evening when it was struck by a tractor-trailer and then by an Ohio Highway Patrol vehicle on State Route 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the OHP.
The incident occurred near the intersection of State Route 11 and U.S. Route 6.
Scott Denamen, wildlife office supervisor for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, said the bear was hit by a truck around 8:05 p.m. at the mile-77 marker.
He said the bear was then struck by an OHP cruiser. Denamen said he was not sure whether the bear was dead when struck the second time.
Denamen said the bear died and was taken to a site where ODNR did biological tests for its records. He said no people were injured during either collision.
OHP Sgt. Aaron Belcher confirmed the patrol vehicle hit the animal that was on the road on Route 11. He said the report of the incident was not complete on Friday morning.
Denamen said Ashtabula County has a lot of bear activity.
