ASHTABULA — Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor was packed full of locals and tourists Saturday and Sunday for the annual Beach Glass Festival.
People came from all over the country to enjoy a time of community and to browse the offering of more than 100 vendors.
Karen and Ron Thompson are from Hubbard and have come out to Bridge Street for the festival for the past few years.
The festival has become something that they look forward to every year — a chance to have fun and enjoy time with friends.
“It’s more of a friend reunion, you get to know some of the merchants there and things like that,” Ron Thompson said. “So it’s kind of fun to go up there to see what’s new and see the fun things that are there and available.”
The Thompsons enjoy everything about the festival from all the artists showcasing their skills to the vendors and shops around town.
They also really appreciate how the local shops and vendors are able to co-exist and come together for the festival.
Harbor Perk Coffeehouse & Roasting Co. is a hot spot for locals and tourists to get a refreshing beverage.
Emily Fagan, a manager who has been with the business for two years said that working for a small business during a big festival is a lot of fun.
“The Beach Glass Festival is one of our busiest days of the year,” Fagan said, “We have so many wonderful regulars as is, but festivals bring in all the tourists, too.”
Fagan says business is booming and that they wouldn’t want it any other way.
Many people that come from out of town like the Thompsons have made the festival a fun tradition to look forward to year after year.
Stephanie Potijunas, of Warren, first came to the Beach Glass Festival five years ago after being invited by some friends.
“It’s become a tradition with my friends and I and we look forward to seeing what’s new and different,” Potijunas said.
She really enjoys the environment of the Harbor, being so close to the beach and being able to enjoy a day out with her friends.
The Beach Glass Festival will continue to be a signal to the start of summer and a great chance to get outdoors with friends for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.