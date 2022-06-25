ASHTABULA — Bridge Street was jammed with people looking for a beach glass fix and a day in the sun on Saturday afternoon.
The Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival is more than a decade old and growing year by year now that COVID-19 restrictions have calmed.
Mary Hinkelman, of Bowling Green, returned to the festival where she formerly sold her work.
"I used to be an artist down here but I haven't got back into it since COVID," she said.
Bridge Street was blocked by concrete blocks forcing traffic to divert around the festival on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people looked for a special beach glass-related gift or a special treat from on of a variety of food vendors.
Melody Shiflet took over the festival coordination this year. She said almost 100 vendors participated this year. It is the largest amount in festival history.
Shiflet said most of the vendors see the event on Facebook and then send a message of interest.
"There is a wide array," she said of vendors that included people from Buffalo, western Ohio and many other geographic areas.
"i did try to add 10 to 15 (vendors) out of the box and food options," Shiflet said.
Nichole DiFatta, of Buffalo has been working with beach glass for 25 years. She esaid she was homeschooled and spent six to eight months a year on the road, which included time by bodies of water.
DiFetta works with her friend Madison Mallia, who adds an artistic touch to a variety of art on sale at the "Glass Girls" booth they are running for the weekend.
DiFetta and Mallia don't let weather get in the way of a little search for beach glass.
"I am out there 200 days a year," DiFetta said
"Even in the snow," Mallia said.
Colleen Andersen, an upcoming senior at St. John School, spent time checking out some of the jewelry at a booth near the Ashtabula River.
"I want to buy some earrings," she said.
There was brisk business at many of the Bridge Street businesses and some even rented a vendor spot on the street.
Sidewalk dining was also an option for visitors at several locations along Bridge Street.
The festival is scheduled to continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.