CONNEAUT — World War II came alive this weekend with soldiers storming the beach at Conneaut Township Park during D-Day Conneaut.
The park began to look like an army encampment on Tuesday when tents started to rise, fencing was put in place and vendors began to gather.
Volunteers make the event run with a wide variety of services accomplished by people from all over the country.
The experience spread from the park to Hatches Corners Road on Friday morning when dozens of people lined the road to watch paratroopers drop from a transport plane.
Windy weather postponed the morning launch but many people chatted about World War II and their love for history.
Numerous battles occurred on Thursday and Friday and today will be a another time for visitors to check out the simulation of an attack that changed the world forever.
