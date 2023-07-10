ASHTABULA — Beach Bootcamp is an hour-long extreme exercise class designed to push participants further than they thought they could go. It will be offered today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Walnut Beach.
Beach Bootcamp will be led by Shannen Tome, a group fitness instructor and personal trainer at ACMC’s Premiere Fitness. Each day will focus on a different skill set – cardio, high intensity interval training (HIIT), strength training, core & conditioning, and an obstacle course. “By focusing on one activity each day, we maximize a skill set and stretch our limits,” said Tome, who added that exercises can be modified for those who have limited range of motion or have difficulty keeping pace.
Bootcamp sessions mix cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, and more to give participants a full-body workout. Since the sessions combine the various skill sets, participants burn more calories. The exercises performed help build muscle and strength
The cost is $50 per person. Classes will be held rain or shine but will be moved to Premiere Fitness if there are thunderstorms in the area.
Register by calling Premiere Fitness, 440-998-3488. For more information or to register online, visit www.acmchealth.org/bootcamp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.