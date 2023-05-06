ASHTABULA — It's time to polish your dancing shoes.
The Bands On The Beach Summer Concert Series returns June 8 to Walnut Beach.
The event is sponsored by the Ashtabula County Medical Center, A.R.U. Marina & Campgrounds, JCI Contractors, Nelson Sand & Gravel and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 943.
"We thank them for their generosity," City Manager Jim Timonere said. "The concert series is supported by the city of Ashtabula and the Parks and Recreation Board."
Concerts will be held every other Thursday from 7-9 p.m., featuring:
InCahootz - June 8
Oldies by Nicely Done - June 22
Madison Jazz Project - July 6
Bobby Hayes & H20 Band - July 20
Stratford Hill Band - Aug. 3
Ernest T. Band - Aug. 17
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the sights and sounds of summer at the beach. Concerts will be held by the concession stand, which will be open.
Due to the generosity of the sponsors, the concerts are free and open to all.
