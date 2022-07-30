Band students from five Ashtabula County bands are a little more equipped to help lead their fellow students after a leadership seminar held recently at Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.
Those skills came in handy this week, as several high school bands went to band camp to hone their music and marching skills.
Justin Dye, director of the Pymatuning Valley High School band for the last three years, said he has been equipping his band with leadership skills, and he thought it would be fun to reach out to other bands to see if they were interested.
Students from Pymatuning Valley were joined by students from Lakeside, Geneva, Conneaut, and Jefferson high schools and the new band director from Grand Valley, Dye said.
Dye said classes in “effective communication,” “leading edge/teaching edge” and “conflict management” were held. He said he taught one of the classes, and the other band directors taught other classes.
“They can use basic skills in the band or in the business world,” Dye said.
Several high schools were out of town at band camp this week. Edgewood and Lakeside high schools, and others, held them on-site at their high schools.
Dye said his 76 member band held rehearsal, sectional practices and had a variety of fun activities this week.
The Conneaut High School band also held band camp on-site, with band director Nathan Wise in charge.
Wise said attendance at the band leadership camp was very valuable for his students. “The students thought it was a lot of fun ...It was a great time to bring the students together,” he said.
Wise, also in his third year as band director, said it was an exciting experience he hopes continues for many years.
The band camp in Conneaut was a full partnership, with parents and band boosters assisting in organizing activities and preparing meals.
Area high school bands will soon be entertaining football fans by the hundreds at contests throughout northeastern Ohio. Many area bands will also host band nights that help raise funds for band related activities and give the students time to perform longer routines.
