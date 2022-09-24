High school band season begins in the heat of summer and ends in the chill of late fall.
The season begins with lessons learned by the students during band camp in locations outside Ashtabula County or at home.
Several schools set up camps at the school with parents volunteering their time while others went to camps for the overnight experience.
Halftime shows at high school football games are the focus of a lot of the energy for bands, but many also participate in band nights throughout the county.
High school bands use the band nights as fundraisers to help defray the costs to equip bands as well as possible.
Parades are also a big part of the band experiences with the Geneva High School Marching Band participating in the Grape Jamboree parades and Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley high school bands playing in the Ashtabula County Fair parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.