CLEVELAND — The red and black of the Jefferson Falcons was well represented on Saturday evening at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The Daze, a three-member band made up of Jefferson Area High School students, performed at 9:30 p.m. hoping to qualify for the finals of the Battle of the Bands on Feb. 25.
They didn’t make the final cut, but did have the opportunity to play in front of hundreds of people from all over northeastern Ohio and beyond.
During their allotted time slot, fellow students, graduates, parents and teachers took their places to witness the special evening for Eddie Grier, lead vocalist and guitar player, Basil Johnson, drummer, and Braden Dresnek, bass player.
The event celebrated 26 years of rock band performance this year and is being held at the Hall of Fame on Cleveland’s Lake Erie waterfront.
Three rounds were held on Saturday evenings Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 with four bands from each competition making the finals on Feb. 25.
Thirty bands participated in this year’s Battle of the Bands, which is a cooperative venture between Live Nation and the Hall of Fame.
The Daze got the weekend off to a good start with a Friday concert before fellow students at the high school.
Jefferson band director Fred Burazer attended the performance on Saturday night and has watched numerous bands from the school make their way to the Cleveland competition.
He said he provides only rehearsal space and guidance while the students do the rest of the work. The Daze has performed at numerous area functions and is planning to release an album in May.
