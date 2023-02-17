A band made up of Jefferson Area High School students spent a Saturday evening on stage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“Even though we weren’t selected for the finals, we had a great team playing on Saturday. No other band competing that night had the same amount of support from fans, friends and family,” said Eddie Grier, frontman for The Daze.
He said the band went to Cleveland to “grow our name” and get the attention of the Rock Hall.
The band has a new single entitled “New Wave Coming” on a variety of streaming platforms in February, Grier said. He said the group’s debut album is scheduled for release this spring.
“We are expecting to play more shows in the northeast Ohio region in support of the album,” Grier said.
The Daze has been together fors three years and includes Grier, Basil Johnson and Braden Dresnek.
