Students greeted friends they hadn’t seen all summer and teachers started to nurture relationships that will last for years as the special bonds of learning began to form during the first part of the school year in Ashtabula County.
Ashtabula County schools have a wide range of start dates this year as Ashtabula Area City Schools got rolling on Aug. 17 and Conneaut Area City Schools are scheduled to start classes on Sept. 6.
Area superintendents reported good attitudes by students as they met their new teachers and prepared for a new year of learning. Administrators said guidance departments, teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers worked hard prior to the start of school to make the transition as pleasant as possible.
Students and teachers will now move into a marathon of education that will form the building blocks for students’ lives for decades to come.
