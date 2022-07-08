Average gas prices have fallen 18 cents in a week in Ashtabula County, according to AAA.
Thursday's average price per gallon of gasoline in Ashtabula County was $4.70 per gallon, below the national average of of $4.75, but above Ohio's average of $4.67 per gallon.
On June 27, gas was $4.88 per gallon in Ashtabula County, and $4.86 per gallon in northeast Ohio. This week, gas was $4.72 per gallon
The record price for gas in Ohio is $5.065, recorded in early June, according to AAA. One year ago, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $2.99.
According to a press release from AAA, gas demand is 180,000 barrels per day lower than it was last year. Gasoline stockpiles are also 2.6 million barrels higher than it was at this time last year.
According to the press release, the price drop was driven by a decrease in demand.
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said the county spent $206,000 of its $250,000 fuel budget by the end of June. Last month, the Board of Commissioners increased the county's fuel budget for the year to $350,000.
"We'll probably need to do it again if gas prices stay the same," Discher said. "Even if they drop, I'm not sure $350,000 will get us 12 months of gasoline for the county."
The Sheriff's Office is the county's largest user of gas, Discher said. "Obviously, we're 700 square miles, they're driving all over, so they use quite a bit of gas," she said.
The price of gasoline is impacting the county.
"We keep an eye on it," Discher said. "We are able to order gasoline a little bit cheaper, because we buy it in bulk, and we buy it every few weeks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.