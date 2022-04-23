GENEVA — Kylie Logan didn't keep things a mystery on Saturday afternoon as she reflected on what makes a mystery novel work.
Logan, of Brunswick, spoke to a group of about 30 people during the Friends of Geneva Library's annual author luncheon.
Sandi Kleps, membership committee chairwoman for the organization, put the event together.
"I like to have the author luncheon once a year," she said.
Logan, who writes under 10 different pen names, has written 65 books, including mysteries and romance. She said she has now written 35 mystery books.
"I like to kill people," she said with a laugh before starting the program.
Logan said she has not been able to get out in public much for this type of event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I have not done one of these in at least two years," she said.
Logan's website details the reasons she writes under so multiple pen names.
"While every author who uses a pseudonym has a particular reason, mine is simple enough – the name on the front of my books is based on the kind of book it is," she said.
Each pen name is used for a particular kind of book.
Logan grew up learning about crime first-hand.
"I learned to love a good 'who done it' early thanks to my dad, a Cleveland Police detective who enjoyed Sherlock Holmes stories and spent many of his days off searching for stolen cars. Often on those trips, I was along for the ride and to this day, I have Dad to thank for my knowledge of some of the less-savory parts of the city," she states on her website.
Logan said she doesn't like technology, but loves the creation of a mystery. She said she wrote romance literature before turning to mysteries and indicated future books are going to mix the two genres.
During the luncheon Kleps announced Scott Bogue as the Friends of the Library volunteer of the year. She said his name will be added to a plaque at the library honoring volunteers who make the library a better place.
Geneva Library Manager Lauren Webster thanked Logan for coming to the event and Bogue for his work at the library.
