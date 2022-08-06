ORWELL — Rosemary Quinn Gabriel returned to the village on Friday where she caught up with old friends prior to a book signing celebrating the fourth of her books that chronicle her life.
She returned to Orwell for a reunion this evening with her daughter, Jewwanine Hansen, who is the editor and publisher of the books. Hansen is a 1978 graduate of Grand Valley High School.
Hansen said the family went to their mother in 2012 and asked her to start sharing her stories since she was a good story teller. She said her mother started sending her the short snippets and after reflecting on the information received, they decided a book should be written.
The books are broken into the different time periods of her life starting with her childhood, the moving on to her teen years and time raising nine children in Orwell.
“She was in US Magazine back when she was snowshoeing,” Hansen said of her mother who decided to do an 83-mile race in snow shoes back in the late 1970s.
“People in town thought she was crazy,” Hansen said of the race held annually in Wisconsin. She turned her desire to experience the race into a fundraiser for the Grand Valley High School band as well.
The family had Wisconsin roots and a relative coordinated the race.
Hansen said her mother, who is about to turn 90 years old, has had an amazing mind and interest in varied topics her entire life.
She said her mother was also active in a run for to collect a million pennies that raised thousands of dollars to fight a tax law that was unfair to rural school districts. The event was held in 1971 and included a run to Columbus to raise awareness about the unfairness of the tax law that was later changed to help farming communities.
More than 35 people attended the book signing on Friday afternoon at the Orwell Public Library to hear Gabriel’s stories and get an autograph on her book. The books are self published and available on Amazon.
The latest book is entitled “Gabriels on the Go.”
