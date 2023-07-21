AUSTINBURG — Automobile dealership construction is one of the big happenings in Austinburg Township this year, but a variety of other growth opportunities may not be too far off, said Trustee Byron Dutton.
Victory Automotive Group is adding separate buildings for Toyota and Hyundai customers, adjacent to the existing Honda dealership, Dutton said.
Montrose Auto Group is also planning to construct new facilities along Route 45 south of the existing Dollar General store. Dutton said construction could start later this year.
Dutton said there have been a number of land purchases in the Sidley Court area with one near existing buildings east of Route 45 and another near the existing Taco Bell.
Dutton said there is another 50-acre parcel recently purchased by the Ashtabula County Port Authority north of Interstate 90.
The cooperative relationship between the Save-a-Lot Distribution Center and Hogan Trucking continues to grow,
Dutton said. He said the trucking company helps service stores after two other Save-a-Lot distribution centers closed.
The township has seen a lot of business expansion during the last several years, including the completion of the Volvo Trucking Center, a new hotel, and several convenience stores.
The township has also reaped the benefit of a lengthy Route 45 road-widening project that was completed last fall.
“It makes a big difference in how the traffic flows,” Dutton said.
