AUSTINBURG TOWNSHIP — Township residents gathered Saturday for a celebration of the community's long history.
Country Days events included a parade, flag-raising ceremony and honors to long-standing community members.
Shirley and Matthew Forman were honored as "first elders" of the festival that has been happening for 49 years, said Marcy Hejduk, who works on the committee and organizes the parade.
She said Matthew Forman was the driver for the first Austinburg Country Days maiden almost 50 years ago.
Kanda O'Dell, master of ceremonies for the opening ceremonies, said the couple has lived their lives in the community for decades and are an integral part of the township history.
Prior to the ceremony 32 units and 10 Jeeps participated in the annual Country Days parade that shut down Route 45 for a short period of time.
Austinburg Country Days Maiden Brooke Reed was officially introduced to the crowd and shared a few remarks. A variety of other county royalty, from other festivals, attended the event and watched representatives from the Sons of the American raise the American flag.
Brian Ballantine, who has lived almost his entire life in Austinburg Township, said his family enjoyed the parade.
"The kids had a blast," he said. "It's great to see family and friends."
Country Days is scheduled to continue Sunday morning with a 10:30 a.m. open-air church service followed by yard games, bike races and a frog-jumping contest on Sunday afternoon.
The Joe Sullivan Magician is scheduled to perform at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday with Geneva's Image to follow at 2 p.m.
"Two Kings", a musical group, is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. and the Blues Project is to take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Water battles are also scheduled for 5 p.m.
