JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas is on the road again this summer to educate property owners on property tax savings and an update on the 2023 state mandated triennial value.
Thomas contacted Auditor’s Office community partners to join him. Partners and the sessions will be available on the auditor’s website.
“I am really excited to bring this yearly opportunity our local residents so you can learn and ask questions,” he said.
The sessions will be held at the Henderson Memorial Public Library in Jefferson at 10 a.m. June 13, and at the Andover Public Library at 6:30 p.m. June 22, the Kingsville Public Library at 3:30 p.m. July 13, with the Veterans Services Commission, and the Geneva Public Library at 6:30 p.m. July 24. More locations and dates will be announced on the auditor’s website.
“We want to make learning and taking advantage of local government offerings as easy as possible,” Thomas said. “Especially the homestead tax credit for our retired or disabled residents and information on value changes.”
Thomas said he is excited to be welcoming the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) for the July 13 session at the Kingsville Library.
The offices work together often on veterans homestead credits and the VSC will share with attendees more about their organization and the opportunities available for veterans to receive eligible benefits.
Those who are unable to attend in person can watch online by Zoom or Facebook live.
To register for Zoom, attendees can visit the County Auditor website or contact Auditor Thomas at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us. No pre-registration for in person attendance is needed but coffee and cookies will be provided.
Thomas plans to inform attendees about tax credits, including the homestead tax credit, owner occupancy credit, and property value questions relating to the 2023 triennial property update.
Tax payers who are 65 years or older and own their home with an annual adjusted Ohio gross income of less than $36,400, are permanently disabled, or are military veterans permanently disabled from a service related injury are encouraged to attend one of these sessions to learn more about the program. These are the basic qualifications for homestead.
Homestead tax savings for applicants include a reduction equaled up to $25,000 tax credit on the market value of the home for traditional Homestead and $50,000 for disabled military veterans.
“At one of our last sessions, it was a real honor to meet a military disabled veteran who didn’t know about the credit and we were able to get him the money he qualified for which was awesome,” Thomas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.