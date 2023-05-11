JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office will hold its fourth forfeited land sale, come June.
The auction will be held at 10 a.m. June 14 in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room on the second floor of the old courthouse. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
Auditor David Thomas said 78 properties throughout the county will be put up for auction, including vacant land, improved parcels, and existing structures.
“We are very excited to be holding this auction, our fourth one since 2019,” he said. “These are properties which will be put back on the tax rolls and the money raised helps to make our local entities whole from the delinquencies.”
Thomas cautions those hesitant about these land auctions and the notion of taking property from land owners or the elderly.
“A vast majority of these parcels have been abandoned many years ago or no longer are of use to the owner so they stopped paying,” he said. “In most cases once they are purchased at auction they immediately begin to be enjoyed by their new owners and are put to use instead of being abandoned.”
Each property will first be auctioned at the delinquent tax amount, and if unbid, the property would then be offered for $100 opening bid.
Of the 78 parcels, many are located in Roaming Shores Village and Ashtabula City.
“These function just like regular auctions, except I am the auctioneer in this case and we try to make it go as fast as possible,” he said. “Usually we get a good sized crowd at these auctions so I do encourage folks to arrive early and only those planning to bid should attend.”
Interested bidders can visit the Ashtabula County Auditor’s website at https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/ to see a map of all available properties, list of values and bidding order, and the rules of the auction. Questions can be addressed to the Auditor’s Office at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us.
