JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County auditor’s public sale of tax forfeited properties resulted in all 76 parcels sold for a total of $94,326.
The standing-room-only crowd gathered Wednesday in the commissioners’ meeting room at the old courthouse. County Auditor David Thomas served as auctioneer.
“The properties have been abandoned for years and often have good potential for use, but need legal owners and a fresh start,” Thomas said. “Getting through the backlog of delinquent properties helps liven up our communities.”
This is Thomas’ 17th land auction since taking office in 2019. In total, he estimates roughly 550 properties have been auctioned off, received by local taxpayers and turned into productive parcels with the proceeds paying back the local governments.
The sale only included vacant properties with some being buildable parcels and others just side lot accessories.
The oldest delinquent property which sold had not seen its taxes paid since 2013. At a minimum, these properties take several years of delinquencies and then court proceedings and two prior vacant land sales to reach the forfeited land sale.
Properties available at this auction were from all parts of Ashtabula County. The majority were in Roaming Shores, Ashtabula and Conneaut.
“I always want to make clear that we aren’t kicking grandma out of her home for these sales,” Thomas said. “Often this property is abandoned and has sat ownerless for years.”
The two highest winning bids were for very different properties. The highest lot sold for $36,000 in a very competitive bidding war. That property is 10 acres of cleared land in Windsor Township. The second highest auctioned property at $3,000 was a .258-acre parcel on Lake Vue in Roaming Shores.
Remaining parcels varied in winning bid amounts.
Money collected will be used to pay the back-tax amounts owed on the properties in addition to court costs and fees.
“The enthusiasm for this sale only continues to highlight our strong real estate market in the county and demand for properties,” Thomas said. “I also definitely want to thank the Treasurer’s Office and our real estate partners in the Prosecutor’s Office for all of their work to get these properties to sale.”
Those interested in future sales should call 440-576-3785 or email djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us to be placed on a notification list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.