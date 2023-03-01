GENEVA — It’s National Weights and Measures Week, which highlights the role and importance of certainty in measurement as tested and administered by auditor’s offices across Ohio.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas doesn’t believe taxpayers realize how the Weights and Measures program protects consumers.
“Imagine a world without certainty in what you were buying,” he said. “It would be devastating.”
Thomas joined veteran Certified Weights and Measurers Inspector, Jim Varckette, on Monday at the Geneva Giant Eagle, where they tested the check-out scales, deli scales, store packaged items, and verified prices.
“Jim is a tremendous employee,” Thomas said. “We are very fortunate to have him and his experience representing our office and county in the community.”
While at Giant Eagle, the pair tested the check-out scales to ensure accuracy of their calibrations for grocery items. This involved using up to 30 pounds of weight which can only be off with a tolerance of .06 ounces for those 30 pounds.
Next, they randomly selected 50 items to match the price advertised with the price charged at the register. Only two items out of 100 can be incorrect for the store to pass the test, which Giant Eagle did pass.
“We’re fortunate to have many good stores and people in Ashtabula County like this Giant Eagle in Geneva,” Thomas said. “Folks like them do the right thing, but we check everyone, every year to ensure compliance.”
Finally, the pair reviewed the deli section of the store selecting store packaged items to ensure the charged weight did not include packaging but only the food inside.
The Auditor’s Office handles 1,359 gas pumps yearly, 389 unique scales, 28 price verification stores, 21 vehicle tank meters, and many other unique commercial measurements.
Varckette will be out in the field all this week.
The Auditor’s Office is celebrating the week in several ways to help educate the public on their work through store visits, a podcast, social media and a visit to the Conneaut Rotary Club.
Every Auditor’s Office in Ohio is responsible for administrating their Weights and Measures program as agents of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Thomas encourages taxpayers to contact his office at 440-576-3783 with any questions or if they see a price that doesn’t seem right.
