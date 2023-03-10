ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Assured Real Estate is partnering with the Animal Protective League (APL) this weekend at the Ashtabula County Home Show at Ashtabula Towne Square.
For every APL donation, Home Show donors will be entered into a drawing for a three-night giveaway to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach or Orlando and a gift for their pet.
Some of the APL’s needs include canned kitten/cat food and Purina dry pet food, treats, toys, dog beds, pine pellets for litter boxes and office cleaning supplies.
While perusing the Home Show’s more than 50 displays and exhibits, visitors can talk with Assured’s real estate agents about selling or buying.
“We specialize in residential sales, vacant land, commercial list and sale, bank foreclosures, and short sales,” said broker Raegan Hagerdon. “From finding your ideal property to listing your home on the market, Assured Real Estate handles it all from start to finish.”
Assured is locally owned and operated, with an office at 38 S. Chestnut St. in Jefferson.
“We know the Ashtabula County area unlike large out-of-state realtors,” she said. “We understand that in today’s competitive real estate market, timing is everything. Many good homes are sold before they are ever advertised. Beat other home buyers to the hottest new homes for sale in Ashtabula County with our new listings notification.”
The agents will be happy to assist at the Home Show, or call the office at 440-576-7355 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.