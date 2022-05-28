ASHTABULA — The Downtown Ashtabula Memorial Day Parade is cancelled due to lack of entries, said David Roth, organizer.
The parade was scheduled to begin at noon Monday, beginning at West 48th Street.
Area residents and visitors are still encouraged to attend the 11 a.m. ceremony in Veterans Park at the corner of Main Avenue and West 44th Street.
The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, patriotic song and a guest speaker, all courtesy of local veterans’ groups.
Attendees are encouraged to wear patriotic colors.
