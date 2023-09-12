ASHTABULA
• A caller reported having problems with children in the neighborhood harassing him at 4 a.m. Sept. 11 on Bardmoor Boulevard.
• Tampering with records was reported on Lake Avenue at 1 p.m. Sept. 11.
• Domestic violence was reported on Adams Avenue at 12:59 a.m. Sept. 12.
• Petty theft was reported on East 15th Street at 3 a.m. Sept. 12.
• A traffic stop on Schenley Avenue at 3 a.m. Sept. 12 resulted in an arrest for OVI.
• A prisoner in the city jail was transported to the county jail at 5 a.m. Sept. 12.
• Menacing was reported on Fern Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.