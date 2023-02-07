• A junk vehicle was removed from the 5300 block of Kain Avenue at 3 a.m. Feb. 3.
• A juvenile complaint of inducing panic was received from the 2300 block of Wade Avenue at 7 a.m. Feb. 3.
• Narcotics, including cocaine, were seized during an on-going investigation at 8 a.m. Feb. 3. The address was not revealed by police due to the investigation.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1400 block of West 8th Street at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
• Theft by deception was reported in the 1100 block of Alfred Drive at 3 p.m. Feb. 3.
• A search warrant was executed in the 6100 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 3.
• Vandalism was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 10:14 p.m. Feb. 3.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Great Lakes Avenue and Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. Feb. 4.
• A male was arrested in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue on felony warrants from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 5 a.m. Feb. 4. He was found to be in possession of meth.
• A disturbance over a custody issue was reported in the 6100 block of Bardmoor Boulevard at 9 a.m. Feb. 4.
• Harassment and an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 11 a.m. Feb. 4.
• A burglary was reported on Norman Avenue at 4:49 p.m. Feb. 4.
• Vandalism was reported in the 300 block of West 48th Street at 7:49 p.m. Feb. 4.
• A traffic stop at West 3rd Street and Hulbert Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Feb. 5 resulted in an arrest for OVI.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 3000 block of Hiawatha Avenue at 3 a.m. Feb. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West 34th Street at 5 a.m. Feb. 5.
• A temporary restraining order violation was reported in the 6200 block of Edward Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5.
• A door and door knob were reported damaged during an attempted burglary in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of West 13th Street at 2:31 p.m. Feb. 5.
• Cordless tools were reported stolen from a garage in the 5300 block of Fort Avenue at 3 p.m. Feb. 5.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Woodland Avenue at 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
• A missing person was reported in the 1100 block of East 16th Street at 4 p.m. Feb. 5.
• Telephone harassment was reported in the 300 block of West 55th Street at 4:16 p.m. Feb. 5.
• Petty theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 4:34 p.m. Feb. 5.
• A traffic stop at Thayer Avenue and West 9th Street at 7 p.m. Feb. 5 resulted in citations for expired plates and no driver’s license. The driver also had an active warrant for his arrest.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West 36th Street at 11 p.m. Feb. 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5100 block of Summer Avenue at 12:16 a.m. Feb. 6.
• Endangering children was reported after a traffic stop at Park Avenue and Park Place at 5 a.m. Feb. 6. One arrest was made for OVI.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 1800 block of Pleasantview Avenue at 9 a.m. Feb. 6.
