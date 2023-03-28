Ashtabula
• An animal bite was reported in the 1200 block of Union Avenue at 7 a.m. March 27.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 4000 block of Dunsmore Avenue at 1 p.m. March 27.
• An animal call was received from Columbus Avenue at 3 p.m. March 27.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 500 block of 44th Street at 6 p.m. March 27.
• An assault was reported in the 4000 block of Dunsmore Avenue at 6:20 p.m. March 27.
• A suspicious male was reported standing in the middle of Lake Avenue near West 41st Street at 10 p.m. March 27.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and West 57th Street at 11 p.m. March 27.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 11:57 p.m. March 27.
