ASHTABULA
• Five or six shots fired in vicinity of West 55th Street were reported at 1 p.m. June 16.
• Damage to property was reported on West 8th Street at 3 p.m. June 16.
• Theft of a package was reported on Glover Drive at 5 p.m. June 16.
• A crash was reported on West 44th Street at 6 p.m. June 16.
• Criminal damaging was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 5 a.m. June 17.
• An assault was reported on Lambros Lane at 5 a.m. June 17.
• Shots fired were reported on Glover Drive at 5:37 a.m. June 17.
• An animal call was received from West 34th Street at 9 a.m. June 17.
• A disturbance was reported on West 44th Street at 10 a.m. June 17.
• A neighbor reported a loose dog on his property on Benefit Avenue at noon June 17.
• An inmate needed medical attention at the Justice Center at 12:23 p.m. June 17.
• Theft was reported on Park Avenue at 2 p.m. June 17.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Woodman Avenue at 4:35 p.m. June 17.
• A 14-year-old girl was reported as a runaway on West 41st Street at 6 p.m. June 17.
• A junk vehicle was removed from Fort Avenue at 8 p.m. June 17.
• A junk vehicle was removed from a Stark Avenue home at 8:50 p.m. June 17.
• A junk vehicle was removed from a Park Avenue home at 9 p.m. June 17.
• A junk trailer was removed from a West 41st Street home at 9:47 p.m. June 17.
• Criminal mischief was reported at West 52nd Street at 10 p.m. June 17. Someone egged a vehicle.
• Domestic violence was reported on West 48th Street at 1 a.m. June 18.
• A sex offense was reported on Deerfield Drive at 1 a.m. June 18.
• A male on a bicycle towing a cart at 2 a.m. June 18, was stopped by police after the officer noticed the bicyclist had a new power washer in the cart at Lake and Main avenues.
• Burglary was reported on Meadow Lane Drive at 5 a.m. June 18.
• A fight was reported on West 44th Street at 9 a.m. June 18.
• Threats were reported on Thayer Avenue at 2 p.m. June 18.
• A disturbance was reported on Main Avenue at 4 p.m. June 18.
• A disturbance was reported on West 53rd Street at 5:53 p.m. June 18.
• Domestic violence was reported on Harbor Avenue and East 24th Street at 10 p.m. June 18.
• An intoxicated female was reportedly causing a disturbance on West Prospect Road at 11:50 p.m. June 18.
• Aggravated menacing was reported at West Avenue and West 38th Street at 1 a.m. June 19.
• A hit-skip suspect from Norman Avenue was found in Geneva-on-the-Lake at 3 a.m. June 19.
• A male was arrested for robbery and motor vehicle theft on Nathan Avenue at 4 a.m. June 19.
• A complaint about a juvenile receiving sexual messages over messenger was received from Lake Avenue at 8 a.m. June 19.
• Domestic violence was reported on West 52nd Street at 9 a.m. June 19.
• The Sheriff’s Department asked city police for assistance with a medical emergency on Tannery Hill at 1 p.m. June 19.
• Property damage was reported on West 57th Street at 2 p.m. June 19.
• A theft was reported on Norman avenue at 2 p.m. June 19.
• A theft was reported from Bridge Street at 3 p.m. June 19.
• A theft was reported on West 8th Street at 9 p.m. June 19.
• Menacing was reported on Woodman Avenue at 11 p.m. June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Main Avenue at 1 a.m. June 20.
• A missing juvenile was reported on West Avenue at 3:02 a.m. June 20.
• A man was arrested on felony warrants through the Sheriff’s Office at West Prospect Road and Main Avenue at 8 a.m. June 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.