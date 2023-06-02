• A traffic stop on West Avenue at 2 p.m. May 31 resulted in narcotics being seized.
• A juvenile runaway was picked up on West Avenue at 4 p.m. May 31 and returned home.
• Petty theft was reported on Main Avenue at 4:44 p.m. May 31.
• A domestic situation was reported on Lambros Lane at 5 p.m. May. 31.
• Domestic violence was reported on Bardmoor Boulevard at 9 p.m. May 31. One male was arrested.
• A suspicious male was reported on Main Avenue at 11 p.m. May 31.
• A Fort Avenue woman was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center at 1 a.m. June 1.
• A subject was creating a disturbance at the Justice Center at 2 a.m. June 1. One arrest was made for disorderly conduct.
• A neighbor dispute was reported on Woodman Avenue at 7 a.m. June 1.
• A fight was reported on Lake Avenue at 8 a.m. June 1.
