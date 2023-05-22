ASHTABULA
• A fatal overdose was reported on West 47th Street at 5 a.m. May 19.
• A storage unit on Michigan Avenue reportedly entered through the ceiling at noon May 19. Unknown items taken.
• A traffic stop at West 8th Street and Hulbert Avenue resulted in a citation for driving under suspension at 3 p.m. May 19.
• Domestic violence was reported on Joseph Avenue at 6 p.m. May 19.
• A custody issue was reported on Strong Avenue at 11 p.m. May 19.
• A vehicle was towed from Walnut Beach Drive at 4 a.m. May 20.
• A male was riding a prohibited vehicle on Lake Avenue at 12:37 a.m. May 20. He was found to have methamphetamines on him.
• A fight was reported on Cardinal Drive at 2 a.m. May 20.
• A fight was reported on Saybula Drive at 3 a.m. May 20.
• A driver was cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI) on West 57th Street at 9 a.m. May 20.
• A fight between two juveniles was reported at Benefit Avenue and West Prospect Road at 11 a.m. May 20.
• A disturbance was reported on Lake Avenue at 4 p.m. May 20.
• A rear license plate was reported stolen from Fort Avenue at 7 p.m. May 20.
• An assault was reported on West 43rd Street at 8 p.m. May 20.
• A male was cited for fictitious plates and driving under suspension during a traffic stop at West 43rd Street and Park Avenue at 9 p.m. May 20. The vehicle was towed.
• An overdose was reported on West Avenue at 9:30 p.m. May 20.
• Property damage was reported on West 54th Street at 9:39 p.m. May 20.
• A disturbance was reported on West 40th Street at 9:48 p.m. May 21.
• A possible overdose was reported on Holden Drive at 9:50 p.m. May 21.
• Aggravated menacing was reported on Main Avenue at 10 p.m. May 21.
• A female was cited for expired plates during a traffic stop at West 44th Street and Station Avenue at 10 p.m. May 21. The vehicle was towed.
• A trailer was broken into and entered and electronics stolen on Bob White Drive at 10 p.m. May 21.
• Narcotics were recovered during a traffic stop at Thayer Avenue and West 10th Street at 1 a.m. May 22.
• APD provided a K-9 assist to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 3 a.m. May 22 at West Prospect Road and Lake Avenue.
