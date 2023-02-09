• Gunshots were reported near West Prospect Road and Stark Avenue at 3 a.m. Feb. 8.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered at 1000 West 37th Street at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Lake Avenue at 2:27 p.m. Feb. 8.
• An individual was found to be in possession of drugs at Goodwill Drive and West 8th Street at 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
• A domestic dispute in progress was reported in the 600 block of Ohio Avenue at 6:20 p.m. Feb. 8.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of West 36th Street at 10:43 p.m. Feb. 8.
• A burglary was reported in the 200 block of West 53rd Street at 10:59 p.m. Feb. 8.
• Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of West 6th Street at 11 p.m. Feb. 8.
• A report of stolen medication was received from the 1000 block of Lake Avenue at 11:43 p.m. Feb. 8.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Burroughs Place at 11:56 p.m. Feb. 8.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 5100 block of Perry Avenue at 1 a.m. Feb. 9.
• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Alfred Drive at 3 a.m. Feb. 9.
