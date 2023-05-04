• Menacing was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 3 a.m. May 3.
• Petty theft was reported in the 4100 block of Main Avenue at 7 p.m. May 3.
• Counterfeiting was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 8 p.m. May 3.
• An OVI arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East 5th Street at 9 p.m. May 3.
• A drug overdose was reported in the 800 block of Lake Avenue at 10:30 p.m. May 3.
• The police were searching for subject in the vicinity of West 45th Street and Collins Boulevard at 12:19 a.m. May 4.
• An OVI arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Glover Drive at 2 a.m. May 4.
• A fatal overdose was reported on West 9th Street at 6 a.m. May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.