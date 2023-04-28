• Felonious assault was reported in the 4700 block of Main Avenue at 7 a.m. April 27.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3400 block of Station Avenue at 9 a.m. April 27.
• An assault was reported in the 4900 block of Jefferson Avenue at 1 p.m. April 27.
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated was reported in the 3700 block of Lake Avenue at 4 a.m. April 28. One arrest was made.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:15 a.m. April 28.
• A traffic stop at Harbor Avenue and East 18th Street at 7 a.m. April 28 resulted in a seizure of drugs.
