ASHTABULA
• An assault was reported at West 53rd Street and Main Avenue at 4 p.m. April 17. One arrest was made.
• Petty theft was reported in the 900 block of Joseph Avenue at 4:50 p.m. April 17.
• Indecent exposure was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 5 p.m. April 17.
• A male with felony warrants locked himself in his Perryville Place home when police arrived to arrest him at 1 a.m. April 18. Police kicked down the door and arrested him.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of Station Avenue at 1:23 a.m. April 18.
• An unknown person kicked in a window in the 1000 block of Carriage Hill Drive at 2 a.m. April 18.
