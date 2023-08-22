ASHTABULA
• A crash was reported in the Lake Avenue McDonald’s parking lot at noon Aug.21.
• A disturbance was reported on Lambros Lane at 12:58 p.m. Aug. 21.
• An animal call was made on West 6th Street at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A vehicle was reportedly being dragged down Willow Arms Drive causing damage to the road at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A loose dog was reported on East 51st Street at 10 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A hit-skip was reported on Bunker Hill Road at 11 p.m. Aug. 21.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Topper Avenue at 4 a.m. Aug. 22.
• Damage to a delivery vehicle on West Prospect Road was reported at 8 a.m. Aug. 22.
• Fraud was reported on West 48th Street at 8 a.m. Aug. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.