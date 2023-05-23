ASHTABULA
• A gas grill was reported stolen from West 36th Street at 3 p.m. May 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 3:48 p.m. May 22.
• Theft was reported on West Prospect Road at 5:24 p.m. May 22.
• Threats were reported on West 57th Street at 6 p.m. May 22.
• A disturbance was reported on West 35th Street at 9 p.m. May 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported at West 48th Street and Gary Avenue at 12:40 a.m. May 23. One person was taken to Ashtabula County Medical Center.
• A warrant arrest was made at Woodman Avenue and West Prospect Road at 2 a.m. May 23.
• A traffic stop at Morton Drive and Bridge Street at 4 a.m. May 23 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• A male was arrested on a warrant on Perryville Place at 4:50 a.m. May 23.
• A sex crime occurred at an undisclosed location [to protect the victim] at 5 a.m. May. 23.
