ASHTABULA
• Menacing was reported on West 54th Street at 4 a.m. Aug. 17.
• An unwanted person was reported on West 38th Street at 4 a.m. Aug. 17.
• An assault was reported on West 52nd Street at 5 a.m. Aug. 17.
• A traffic stop at Lake Avenue and West 4th Street at 5 a.m. Aug. 17 resulted in an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).
• A search warrant for narcotics was executed on West 38th Street at 8 a.m. Aug. 17.
• A tool was reported stolen from West 55th Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 17.
• A disturbance was reported on West 55th Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Petty theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 4 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Criminal trespassing was reported on Jefferson Avenue at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
• A crash with injuries was reported on Lake Avenue at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Harassment was reported on Main Avenue at 5 p.m. Aug. 17.
• A stolen firearm was reported on Stark Avenue at 8 p.m. After speaking with police, the owner said it was a misunderstanding.
• A man with a knife was reported on Station Avenue at 3 a.m. Aug. 18.
• A runaway juvenile was reported on West 29th Street at 4 a.m. Aug. 18.
• Damage to a school bus was reported on Main Avenue at 10 a.m. Aug. 18.
• A suspicious person was found on Park Avenue at 10 a.m. Aug. 18.
• An inmate in the city jail was checked by paramedics at 10 a.m. Aug. 18. The inmate checked out OK.
• Vandalism was reported on East 47th Street at 7 a.m. Aug. 19.
• Petty theft was reported on Walnut Boulevard at 8 a.m. Aug. 19.
• An unresponsive male was reported in a parking lot on Columbus Avenue at 2 p.m. Aug. 19. Police suspected possession of drugs.
• A Thayer Avenue resident reported two dogs fighting, barking and howling at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 inside a fenced yard.
• A fight was reported on Lambros Lane at 10 p.m. Aug. 19.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on Main Avenue at 1 a.m. Aug. 20.
• An all-terrain vehicle pursuit was reported on Lake Avenue and West 32nd Street at 2 a.m. Aug. 20. Police arrested a male on felony charges.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported on West 19th Street at 1 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Domestic violence was reported on Glover Drive at 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Lyndon Avenue at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.
• An assault was reported on Adams Avenue at 9 p.m. Aug. 20.
• A suspicious person was seen entering vehicles parked on West 48th Street at 10 p.m. Aug. 20. One arrest was made.
• A domestic dispute was reported on West 49th Street at 10:17 p.m. Aug. 20.
• A suspected fatal drug overdose was reported on Lambros Lane was 11 p.m. Aug. 20.
