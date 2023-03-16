• A disturbance with a lot of yelling was reported in the 4700 block of Topper Avenue at 11 a.m. March 15.
• An animal call was received from the 5600 block of Woodman Avenue at 11:40 a.m. March 15.
• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 12:15 p.m. March 15.
• An ex-boyfriend reportedly was stalking a female in the 1500 block of Bunker Hill Road at 3 p.m. March 15.
• An assault was reported on West Prospect Road at 4 p.m. March 15.
• A theft in progress was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 4:31 p.m. March 15.
• An animal call was received from the 600 block of West 54th Street at 5:04 p.m. March 15.
• Tire damage due to a pothole was reported in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at 5:50 p.m. March 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 700 block of West 35th Street at 5:49 p.m. March 15.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of West 19th Street at 3 a.m. March 16.
