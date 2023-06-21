ASHTABULA
• City police helped the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office with arresting a wanted person on Harmon Hill Road at 10 a.m. June 20.
• A lost cell phone on Goodwill Drive was reported at 11 a.m. June 20.
• A missing juvenile was found at West Prospect Road and Station Avenue at 5 p.m. June 20.
• Misuse of a credit card was reported on West 30th Street at 6 p.m. June 20.
• A heroin drug overdose was reported on Main Avenue at 6 p.m. June 20.
• A fight was reported on West 38th Street at 8 p.m. June 20.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from Lake Avenue at 10:12 p.m. June 20.
• A burglar alarm was reported on West Prospect Road at 3 a.m. June 21.
