ASHTABULA
• A subject was arrested for having weapons while under disability on Eagle Drive at 8:15 a.m. June 23.
• Illegal dumping was reported on West 52nd Street at 9 a.m. June 23.
• Ashtabula police assisted the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop at Dwight Avenue and East 51st Street at 10 a.m. June 23.
• An abandoned vehicle was discovered on East 6th Street with a stolen registration sticker on it at 11 a.m. June 23.
• Telephone harassment was reported on Seymour Drive at 4 p.m. June 23.
• A golf cart was reported stolen from Bridge Street at 4 p.m. June 23.
• Telephone harassment was reported on Walnut Boulevard at 5 p.m. June 23.
• A drug overdose was reported on East 17th Street at 10 p.m. June 23.
• Threats were reported on West Prospect Road at 10 p.m. June 23.
• The Ohio State Highway Patrol requested a K-9 officer with a traffic stop at West Prospect Road and Main Avenue at 4 a.m. June 24.
• A runaway was reported on East 11th Street at 6 a.m. June 24.
• Domestic violence was reported on East 15th Street at 8 a.m. June 24.
• A prisoner was reported on Adult Probation in Jefferson at 10 a.m. June 24.
• A disturbance was reported at Main Avenue and West 54th Street at noon June 24.
• A domestic disturbance was reported on East 15th Street at 12:07 p.m. June 24.
• Threats were reported on West 43rd Street at 4 p.m. June 24.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported on West 42nd Street at 10 a.m. June 25.
• Telephone harassment was reported on Perryville Place at 12:10 p.m. June 25.
• An assault was reported on Main Avenue at 12:10 p.m. June 25.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Columbus Avenue at 12:42 p.m. June 25.
• A hit-skip accident was reported on West Prospect Road at 12:51 p.m. June 25.
• An arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated was made on Foster Avenue at 1 p.m. June 25.
• A disturbance was reported on Fuller Drive at 4 p.m. June 25.
• A suspicious person was reported on Poplar Avenue at 4 p.m. June 25.
• A disturbance was reported on East 15th Street at 6 p.m. June 25.
• Menacing was reported at West 41st Street and Todd Avenue at 6 p.m. June 25.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on Lake Avenue at 9 p.m. June 25.
