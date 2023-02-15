ASHTABULA
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 1 a.m. Feb. 14.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2100 block of Eagle Drive at 4 a.m. Feb. 14.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 400 block of West Prospect Road at 5:27 a.m. Feb. 14.
• Damaged property was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 1:13 p.m. Feb. 14.
• An overdose was reported in the 4800 block of State Road at 6 p.m. Feb. 14.
• An overdose was reported in the 3800 block of Ann Avenue at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 14.
• A caller reported two unknown people trying to get inside a house in the 5700 block of Adams Avenue at 5 a.m. Feb. 15.
