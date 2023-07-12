ASHTABULA
• Vandalism to a storefront window was reported on Main Avenue at 11 a.m. July 11.
• Identity fraud was reported by a city employee at 11 a.m. July 11.
• A U.S. Bank checking account was reportedly used without permission of owner at 1 p.m. July 11.
• A burglary was reported on Riverside Drive at 1 a.m. July 12.
• A fight was reported at Jefferson Road and Bunker Hill Road at 1 a.m. July 12.
• An assault was reported on Main Avenue at 1:42 a.m. July 12.
• A routine traffic stop at Mattson Drive and Lake Avenue at 3 a.m. July 12 resulted in an arrest and seizure of drugs.
• Suspected narcotics were recovered during a traffic stop at West 58th Street and Adams Avenue at 3 a.m. July 12.
