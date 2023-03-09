• An assault was reported in the 2200 block of Cardinal Drive at 12:22 a.m. March 8.
• Menacing by stalking was reported in the 3400 block of Station Avenue at 12:27 a.m. March 8.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of West Prospect Road at 4 a.m. March 8.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of West 38th Street at 10:50 a.m. March 8.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 1200 block of West Prospect Road at 11 a.m. March 8.
• A vehicle was damaged by a pothole in the 1600 block of West Prospect Road at noon March 8.
• An unwanted person was reported in the 4300 block of Station Avenue at 12:38 p.m. March 8.
• A female prisoner in the courtroom at the Justice Center needed medical attention at 2 p.m. March 8. An EMS squad was called.
• A traffic stop in the 2100 block of West 15th Street at 5 p.m. March 8, resulting into a drug seizure of cocaine.
• A traffic stop at West Avenue and West 47th Street at 5:31 p.m. March 8, resulted in a citation for driving under suspension. The vehicle was impounded.
• A male and female were found to be in possession of drugs at Collins Boulevard and West 46th Street at 5:45 p.m. March 8. Drug charges are pending.
• A caller found drugs in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue at 8 p.m. March 8.
• Obstructing official business was reported in the 500 block of Ohio Avenue at 4 a.m. March 9.
