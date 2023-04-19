ASHTABULA
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Joseph Avenue at 8 a.m. April 18.
• Threats of bodily injury were reported at the Justice Center at 8:07 a.m. April 18.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 1400 block of West 10th Street at 9 a.m. April 18. One arrest was made.
• Disorderly conduct was reported on West 43rd Street at 10 a.m. April 18.
• Criminal damaging was reported in the 2000 block of West 11th Street at 10:40 a.m. April 18.
• Menacing was reported in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue at 3 p.m. April 18.
• Threats via Facebook were reported in the 1400 block of Lyndon Avenue at 3:13 p.m. April 18.
• Theft was reported in the 4300 block of Park Avenue at 5 p.m. April 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 3800 block of West Avenue at 5 p.m. April 18.
• Violation of a temporary restraining order was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Place at 5:20 p.m. April 18.
• Domestic violence was reported at 6 p.m. April 18 in the 5500 block of Washington Avenue.
• An inmate destroyed jail property, threatened to kill police and blow up the police station at 8 p.m. April 18 at the Justice Center.
• A caller reported being threatened by an inmate in the city jail at 9 p.m. April 18.
• Criminal damaging was reported int he 2000 block of Norman Avenue at 4 a.m. April 19.
• A stolen bicycle was recovered in the 1700 block of West Prospect Road at 5 a.m. April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.